Curtains come down on Bahuroopi Raashtriya Rangotsava-2022: Entire world is respecting India as a Mother: Chakravarty Sulibele

March 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the entire world is respecting India as a Mother, noted thinker and orator Chakravarty Sulibele said that India has given shelter to people from different countries including Jews and other sects.

He was delivering the valedictory speech — ‘Jagathendre Taayi’ — marking the conclusion of the 10-day Bahuroopi Raashtriya Rangotsava (Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival)-2022 at Vanaranga in Rangayana premises here last evening.

Stressing on the need for everyone to respect the country just as we respect our mothers, Sulibele said that perhaps India is the only country in the world that befits the name ‘Mother’, as India has always given shelter to migrants from other countries in their troubled times.

Contending that India is not a mother to its own children but to the entire world as well, he said that our motherland has also taught us to fight the enemies with sword and other arms whenever the need arises. Arguing that an atmosphere has to be created for ensuring that there is no place for anyone who speaks ill of our country, Sulibele regretted that we lost our values over passage of time due to continuous invasion of foreigners.

“We have to work towards getting back our lost values. We have to strive for realising the dreams of making the country as a ‘Vishwaguru’. I am sure India will emerge as a global super power in the near future,” he said.

Contending that mother also comes in the form of energy and strength, he said that the word ‘Amma’ in Kannada has a special meaning and bonding. “The word Amma has the power to relieve pains of any kind. The Almighty might have created Amma for the reason that he cannot be present everywhere. Any word that is associated with the word Amma has a special significance,” he noted.

Referring to the protests held by some quarters earlier opposing his valedictory address, Sulibele said that he would like to take part in programmes where controversies erupt. Quoting Swami Vivekananda who had said that real life is when you take on elements who are trying to suppress you from all sides, Sulibele maintained: “It could be understood that I am alive as the elements around me are attempting to finish me off intellectually. I am thankful to Rangayana Director Cariappa who was instrumental in giving this Theatre Festival a motherhood form, amidst objection and opposition from some quarters.”

Renowned orator Hiremagaluru Kannan, popularly known as ‘Kannada Priest’, who spoke on the topic ‘Kannada Kavyagalalli Taayi’, said that there was a hint of rain when he came to Mysuru. But as Chakravarty Sulibele arrived on the stage and began his valedictory speech, the rains too went away probably scared of his talk, he said in a lighter vein. He further said that one should not feel scared to say what he/ she wants to tell the gathering.

Earlier, a debate competition for Degree College students on the topic ‘Manukulada Olitige Prakrutiyao, Pragatiyo?’ was held at B.V. Karanth Rangachavadi in Rangayana premises.

Popular actor ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru, along with a co-artiste of Bengaluru-based theatre troupe Kalagangothri, staging Kannada play ‘Matte Mukhyamantri at Kalamandira last evening as part of Bahuroopi Raashtriya Rangotsava-2022 that concluded yesterday.

The last day of the event was marked by the enactment of play ‘Matte Mukhyamantri’ featuring popular actor ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru at Kalamandira.

The venue was jam-packed to the brim. The gathering was delighted to see veteran actor Chandru, who popularised the play ‘Mukhyamantri’ through his superb acting, again in this new play after a gap of about 40 years.

Kannada play ‘Kaamaroopigal’ being presented by Sanchaya Trust, Bengaluru, at Sampat Rangamandira in Rangayana.

Apart from that, Kannada play ‘Kaamaroopigal’ was enacted by the artistes of Sanchaya Trust, Bengaluru, at Sampat Rangamandira in Rangayana premises.

The play was directed by Ganesh Mandarthi.

Artistes of CFD, Bengaluru, staging the English play ‘The Square Route of A Sonnet’ at Bhoomigeeta in Rangayana premises yesterday.

Anther play ‘The Square Route of A Sonnet’ was staged by CFD, a Bengaluru-based theatre troupe, in English at Bhoomigeeta auditorium.

The play written by Neelanjan P. Chowdhari, was directed by Prakash Belavadi.