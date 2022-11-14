Tigress snared to death

November 14, 2022

Forest Department begins combing operation using tamed elephants to rescue three orphaned cubs

H.D. Kote: The Forest Department officials have begun the combing operation to rescue the three orphaned cubs of the tigress, known as ‘Nayanji Katte Female,’ which died after getting caught in the snare laid by hunters to hunt wild boars. The combing operation, which began yesterday, was stopped in the evening as it had got dark and it resumed this morning.

The tigress is said to have died about a week back and its decomposed carcass was found by the locals who informed the Forest Department officials.

The Forest staff spotted two cubs and are searching for one more cub. The Department have installed over 30 CCTV cameras in the vicinity of Taraka Dam, near Antharasanthe Range of Nagarahole Reserve Forest, where the carcass of the tigress was found.

As there is a danger of the three cubs starving to death if they are not rescued and nursed, the Forest Department personnel are patrolling the core area of the forest to trace and rescue the cubs at the earliest.

Over 75 Forest staff along with Combing Operation Specialist Abhimanyu and another tamed elephant Bheema have begun the combing operation from yesterday morning to rescue the cubs which are about 10 months old and require nursing.

A cage has also been placed at a private land, about 500 mts away from the forest area and meat pieces have also been placed inside the cage to lure the cubs.

Apart from over 30 CCTV cameras installed to find the movements of the three cubs, three cages have also been placed and a team of Forest officials and veterinarians are camping in the forest to oversee the combing operation.

Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Harshakumar Naragunda, Antharasanthe Range Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Rangaswamy, Hon. Wildlife Warden Kruthika Alanahalli, Antharasanthe Range Forest Officer (RFO) Siddaraju, D.B. Kuppe RFO Madhu, Metikuppe RFO Harshith and others are taking part in the combing operation.