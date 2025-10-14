‘Nehru, Indira, Rajiv could not ban RSS; Can you?’

October 14, 2025

Ex-MP Prathap Simha hits back at Minister Priyank Kharge

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MP Prathap Simha launched a scathing counter-attack against Rural Development and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge for his recent appeal to ban RSS activities in public spaces.

Speaking to reporters in city yesterday, Simha questioned the feasibility of such a move, remarking, “If even Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi couldn’t ban the RSS, do you really think you can?”

Accusing Kharge of seeking publicity, Simha said, “He behaves like a loudmouth, under the illusion that being a Minister guarantees him attention.”

Simha went on to question Kharge’s political credibility and performance in his home district of Kalaburagi. “He couldn’t even develop his own Constituency — how can he expect recognition in the State politics? What can we expect from someone who failed PUC?” he quipped.

He also took a dig at Kharge’s Cabinet colleague Pradeep Eshwar, calling both of them “noisy showmen” and asking, “Can such people really ban the RSS?”

Continuing his tirade, Simha alleged that Priyank Kharge, who once made tall claims about Bitcoin, has now gone silent and failed to deliver any development in his Department. “Yet he tries to project himself as an influential politician. All he’s done is loot public money,” the ex-MP charged.

Simha urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to rein in such Ministers, saying, “Siddaramaiah should silence these voices and educate them on the RSS Flag Code.”