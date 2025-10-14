Mega Buddhist Convention begins

October 14, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With the rendition of mass prayer ‘Buddham Namami for Bhagwan Buddha,’ the two-day international Bouddha Maha Sammelana-2025 – Manava Mytriya Payana, organised by Karnataka Rajya Bhikkhu Sangha, various Bouddha and Ambedkar Associations and Organisations, and Vishwa Mythri Buddha Vihara, began at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city, this morning.

To mark the inauguration, veteran Dhamma practitioners, Buddhist preachers and followers, who had descended from several parts of the country and abroad, offered their tributes to the idol of Bhagwan Buddha and portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, on the dais named after Nalanda.

Revered Paninda Sayadaw, from Sasana Vipulama Buddhist Training Centre, Myanmar, inaugurated the convention and gave a call to follow the path of Buddha, by embracing Buddhism. One should have an understanding of Buddha, who evolved as Buddha from Siddartha, after acquiring the knowledge.

Revered monk Randisot from Laos Buddha Vihar said, one should live a life of harmony, without concealing anything. Apart from enhancing knowledge, thrust should be on sharing the knowledge too.

Karma Rinpoche from Kagyu Nalanda Institute, Bylakuppe, said: “We have gathered here for the cause of truth. We have to tread the path of truth and non-violence, without torturing others. We should come out of pain and lead a peaceful life in coexistence, as envisaged by Dhamma.”

Rev. Tich Min Han, Gok Hon Buddha Vihar, Vietnam, hoisted Dhamma flag, followed by unveiling of Tripitaka by Rev. Karma Raniryan Punche, unveiling of replicas of Buddha and his Dhamma by Bhanthe Mano Rakkhitha. Bhikkhu Sobana Bhanthe from Buddha Vihar, Assam, Bhikkhu Panyabodhi Bhanthe from Buddha Vihar, Tripura and Rev. Bhanthe Visuddha Sheela from Buddhar Vihar, Arunachal Pradesh were present.

‘Dhamma Payana’

Prior to the inauguration, a procession had been organised with the slogan ‘Buddha Nadige… Ondu Sarthaka Nadige’ under the title ‘Dhamma Payana,’ from Town Hall to the venue.

Manorakkhita Bhanteji from Chetavana Buddha Vihara, Kollegal inaugurated the procession by paying tributes to the statue of Dr. Ambedkar, at the premises of Town Hall.

An idol of Bhagwan Buddha, placed in a flower bedecked silver chariot, was taken in the procession, along with a tableau of Vishwa Mythri Buddha Vihara, that was accompanied by various folk troupes, with the participants waving Dhamma flags.

Honorary Chairman of the convention and Gandhinagar’s Urilingapeddi Mutt Seer Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji, Chairman and former Mayor R. Purushotham, former Minister N. Mahesh, office-bearers of Bouddha Bhikkhu Sangha, Dhamma practitioners took part.

Poets Meet

A poets meet had been organised, at the stage named after emperor Ashoka, that was inaugurated by writer Hansoge Somashekar, who said, “It was Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who had dreamt of people belonging to his ilk holding the reins, for being the inhabitants of the land, where Buddha lived once. Now, Buddhism has spread across world, but the original inhabitants have been pushed to corner. We should fight for our rights to realise the aim of Dr. Ambedkar to build a ‘Mature India.’”

Poetries were rendered by following poets: H.B. Raghotham, A.S.M. Supriya Shivanna, Sundar Kaliveer, Mahesh Irasavadi, Guru Gowtham Halepura, Dr. H.R. Rekha, Mohan Kalkuni, S. Kantharaj Maurya, Chandrakala Nele, Parashivamurthy Hondarabalu, D. Puttaraju Doddinduvadi, Raghavendra Hosahalli, Somashekar Tagadur, Ramesh Thayur, Pallavi Kosagi, Mahesh Kassapa, Rajaguru Nagendra, Prabuddha Raichur, Ganasuma Pattasomanahalli, Himaja, Sukanya H.S. Hatna, Lokesh Kalkuni, Manjunath Kestur, Sujjalur S. Mahadeva Swamy, N.S. Harish, Dr. M. Mahadeva Murthy and Asha Channarayapatna.

Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) leader Venkataramana Swamy presided. Poets Govindaswamy Gundapura, Siddaswamy, Sosale Gangadhar and Dr. Vijayalakshmi Manapur were present.

CM to attend

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to attend the Convention tomorrow afternoon.