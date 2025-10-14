Peripheral Ring Road encircling Mysuru city: 105-km project to begin by late 2026

October 14, 2025

Detailed Project Report to be ready in six months; three companies express interest

Mysore/Mysuru: If all goes according to plan, the foundation stone for the ambitious 105.31-km Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) around Mysuru will be laid in late 2026.

The Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has floated global tenders seeking an experienced Project Consultant to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project on the city’s outskirts. A budget of Rs. 7.5 crore has been allocated for the DPR.

Three companies from Gujarat and New Delhi have expressed interest in preparing the DPR. The proposal has been sent to the Urban Development Commissionerate and will subsequently be placed before the Urban Development Principal Secretary for approval, MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith told Star of Mysore this morning.

Once the consultant is finalised through assessment and evaluation, financial bids will be opened, and the work order will be issued.

The proposed Peripheral Ring Road will be 105.31-km long, 45 metres wide, with six lanes (3+3) and two service roads. The project aims to ease traffic congestion on the existing Outer Ring Road (ORR) and support the planned expansion of Mysuru.

Encircling the ORR, the Peripheral Ring Road will improve connectivity to additional areas on city’s outskirts. “After the DPR Project Consultant is finalised, they will be given six months to prepare the DPR, which will include estimated cost, sketches, alignment, affected villages, drains and bridges. We expect the DPR to be completed in six months, with the foundation stone laid by late 2026,” Rakshith added.

The DPR consulting firm will identify specific land parcels for the Peripheral Ring Road and establish its alignment, ensuring that the road avoids existing villages and steers clear of riverbanks, forested areas, canals, lakes and other water bodies. The DPR is also expected to provide alternative routes in case of such obstacles, along with access to nearby roads that can be utilised.

Additionally, the DPR will outline the required land acquisition, total project cost, and plans for relocation of overhead power lines and other electrical installations. It will include provisions for compensating for the felling of fruit-bearing and other valuable trees, as well as for the demolition of structures obstructing the road. The report will also detail the construction of overbridges and underbridges, service roads, the main corridor of the Peripheral Ring Road and other necessary infrastructure components.