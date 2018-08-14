Peripheral Ring Road planned by MUDA to decongest city

Project mooted considering city’s growth for next 30 years; team to visit Andhra Pradesh to study land acquisition model

Mysuru: Considering the exponential growth of Mysuru city in the next 25 to 30 years, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has come up with an ambitious plan of constructing a Peripheral Ring Road on the lines of the roads that have been constructed in Andhra Pradesh. A team will soon visit Andhra Pradesh to study the model there, including land acquisition and project implementation.

The Peripheral Ring Road will be 120-km-long covering most of the city outskirts and will connect the present Outer Ring Road that has been built to decongest the city. The Ring Road project proved a success to MUDA and the 42-km road carries most of the transport vehicles, eliminating their need to enter the Central Business District and cause traffic jams.

The present Ring Road connects the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, KRS Road, Hunsur Highway, Bogadi Road, H.D. Kote Road, Nanjangud Road and T. Narasipur Road, Bannur Road and Mahadevapura Road. The Ring Road is quite popular among Mysureans as they can choose a wide road to travel outside the city instead of navigating their vehicles along bumper-to-bumper traffic.

After developing the Ring Road and laying of street-lights, the MUDA has handed over the 42-km stretch to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Considering the growth of the city in the next 25 to 30 years, the MUDA has now come up with the idea of Peripheral Ring Road. This road will be constructed beyond 8 kms of the present Ring Road and it will be of 120-km length.

Hundreds of acres of land will be required for this Peripheral Ring Road and the MUDA will need more than Rs. 1,000 crore to pay the land owners. To solve the issue, a MUDA team will head to Andhra Pradesh soon.

To build the new capital of Amaravathi, the Andhra government has developed the land in such a way that it is beneficial for both land owners and the government. In that model, after the land is acquired and developed, townships are built along 30 metres of the road. Here, the government will not give any compensation to the land owners but the owners will have their share either in townships or residential layouts.

Land owners can either sell the buildings in the townships or sell the land in the developed layouts. Or the government itself sells the developed buildings and handover the money to the land owners. Long-term agreements have been signed with town development authorities and according to MUDA officials, the scheme has gained acceptance in Andhra Pradesh and quite popular there.

The MUDA team that will go to Andhra is headed by Commissioner and comprises Superintending Engineer, Special Land Acquisition Officer and Town Planner Member. The team will visit the neighbouring State and study the model that has been implemented to develop Vijayawada-Noida (New Delhi) Road where not a single piece of land has been acquired by paying the land owners.

The team will meet the officials there who were involved in road planning and implementing authorities. Once the study is completed, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared on the Peripheral Ring Road and will be presented before the MUDA Board and government for approval.