Miscreants in the guise of Police kidnap realtor

Kidnappers release victim near Melukote

Mysuru: A group of miscreants, who had allegedly kidnapped a realtor, released him near Melukote after learning that the Police were behind them.

The realtor, who was kidnapped, is 42-year-old Lokesh, a resident of Hommaragalli in H.D. Kote taluk. As Lokesh was assaulted by the kidnappers, the Police have admitted him at a private hospital in city.

The incident: According to the victim’s statement to the Police, a group of six miscreants, who had come in Toyota Innova vehicle on Aug.11 to Hommaragalli, introduced themselves as City Crime Branch (CCB) Police and informed Lokesh that they were investigating money doubling racket in Goa and wanted to question him (Lokesh).

Lokesh, who said that he had nothing to do with the case, agreed to accompany them as he wanted to co-operate with the Police, to help them solve the case. Lokesh then took out his car and four miscreants sat in his car while the other two followed his car in their Innova.

During the journey, the miscreants are said to have tortured Lokesh, who then called his wife over the phone and informed her to give Rs.6 lakh to the Police who will come to the house. Meanwhile, the miscreants, who were dressed as Cops, went to the house of Lokesh and received Rs.6 lakh and returned.

Not satisfied with Rs.6 lakh, the miscreants demanded more money, which gave rise to doubts about their identity and questioned them, during which Lokesh learnt that they were not Cops but kidnappers. The kidnappers, then called Lokesh’s wife from Lokesh’s mobile phone and informed her that her husband has been kidnapped by them and demanded Rs.2 crore for his release. Shocked over this, Lokesh’s wife informed the matter to H.D. Kote Police.

H.D. Kote Police, who took the issue seriously, formed four teams and began their investigation. One team along with Lokesh’s brother-in-law went ahead to give Rs.4 lakh to the kidnappers while the other team began to trace Lokesh based on Lokesh’s mobile phone signal during which the Police came to know that Lokesh’s mobile phone was traced at Mysuru, Mandya, Hunsur and Pandavapura. But the kidnappers had switched off their mobile phones. They used to call from Lokesh’s phone and switch it off after calling.

Meanwhile, the kidnappers, who suspected that the Police were tracking them, dropped Lokesh along with his car at Melukote forest area and fled from the spot. Lokesh, who was very tired and weak, caught a lorry and reached Jakkanahalli Cross, where he switched on his mobile phone.

Meanwhile, the Police, who were tracking his mobile phone location, came to know that his phone was switched on immediately called Lokesh’s number and enquired his whereabouts and informed him to stay there as they would be arriving at the spot.

The Police, who reached Jakkanahalli Cross, found Lokesh who was assaulted by the miscreants and immediately brought him to Mysuru and admitted him at a private hospital here.

Lokesh, a native of Sakleshpur in Hassan district, had taken voluntary retirement from his Professor job and had become a realtor. He had purchased properties at various places and was leading a luxury life. It is learnt that the day before he was kidnapped, Lokesh had won a bet of Rs.6 lakh at Bengaluru Race Club. Miscreants, who had learnt about this, may have planned his kidnap. SP Amith Singh, Dy.SP Bhaskar Rai, H.D. Kote Inspector Harish, SI Ashok, Head Constables Shivakumar, Guru, Lathif and others took part in the operation.