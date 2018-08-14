New KSRTC bus stand in temple town invites wrath of passengers

Nanjangud: The newly-opened KSRTC bus stand in the temple town has been receiving a lot of criticisms from the passengers as the old bus stand has now been designated for taluk rural service thus inconveniencing hundreds of temple devotees, students and daily commuters.

The new bus stand is earmarked only for district centre and outstation destinations.

The passengers suggest that all buses can operate from the new bus stand and pass through old bus stand and Hullahalli Circle to facilitate the commuters.

Allegations are also heard that KSRTC buses were charging Rs.5 for students in city buses though authorities had announced that it would be free.

Referring to all these problems, several organisations presented a memorandum to Nanjangud MLA Harshavardhan recently.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA contended that the Rs. 8.5 crore new bus stand had good facilities. However, he pointed out that any new venture would have some hiccups and assured to address them after discussing with the officials.

Owing to shifting of the bus stand, private operators are said to be having a heyday near the old bus stand luring the passengers which possibly has reduced the revenue for KSRTC.

The daily pass issuing centre at Hullahalli Circle is said to be closed now adding further woes to the passengers.