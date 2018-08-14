MCC’s sinister move to construct Ranga Mandira at K.C. Nagar Park

Mysuru: In spite of the strong opposition to the construction of the Bayalu Ranga Mandira (Open Air Theatre) at the Veerayodha A.P. Prashant Park in K.C. Nagar by the K.C. Nagar Residents Welfare Association, it has come to the notice of the residents in the area that the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is going ahead with its sinister move to construct it and the same had been brought to the notice of the MCC Commissioner again.

In a letter dated Aug.13, 2018 to the MCC Commissioner, President of the Welfare Association Nandeesh G. Urs and Secretary T.K. Subramanye Raje Urs, have pointed out that this is in complete violation of the Karnataka Parks, Playfields and Open Spaces Act and the same had been brought to his notice three months back.

Further, as the Model Code of Conduct is in force for the ensuing Corporation Elections, no development work can take place in the K.C. Layout Parks. Hence, the idea to go ahead with the construction of the Ranga Mandira should be immediately dropped. Otherwise the residents will launch an agitation and fight according to the law, said Nandeesh Urs.

Background

It may be recalled that the then K.R. Constituency MLA M.K. Somashekar had performed the guddali puja at the Park in March 2018, claiming that it was not for Open Air Theatre but for Makkala Mantapa (children’s stage). Meanwhile, the residents had alleged that the MCC had proposed to construct the Mantapa in violation of Court order.

They had further alleged that the proposed Ranga Mandira would facilitate organisation of several programmes such as Ganesha Festival, Rama Navami, anniversary celebrations and the like, which would disturb the calm and peaceful atmosphere that prevails in the locality and also will be a dishonour to martyr Prashanth.

MLA Ramdas reacts

When a senior member of the K.C. Nagar Residents Welfare Association spoke to S.A. Ramdas, MLA of the Constituency this morning, he said that he had no knowledge of the construction of an Open Air Theatre by MCC in the park.

However, he would speak to the MCC Commissioner in this regard and would not allow any construction to come up in the park.