Nanjangud Flood: Irrigation Department commissions drone photos to assess damage
News

Nanjangud Flood: Irrigation Department commissions drone photos to assess damage

Nanjangud:  Even as the Kabini Dam here set a new record on Friday last by releasing 80,000 cusecs of water, which is the highest flow since the commissioning of the Dam in 1974, the Irrigation Department, in order to assess the flood damage in the taluk, had commissioned a private photographer to take drone photographs of the affected areas on Sunday.

The drone photos clearly captures the areas submerged including the Suttur Mutt in the taluk turning into an island. Meanwhile, the District Administration has sounded alert in the surrounding areas and taken all precautionary measures by deploying divers and boats near the Kapila River.

One of the half-submerged road in Nanjangud taluk.

The Tahsildar is assessing the flood damage and the crop loss caused due to the submersion of the fields and submitting the report to the Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar who in turn will present it to the State Government.

The flood waters have receded bringing relief among locals and inter-State travellers. But with Kerala experiencing more rains, the situation might once again turn grave, said Assistant Commissioner A.C. Shivegowda, here this morning.

One of the half-submerged road in Nanjangud taluk.

However, this dangerous situation has not deterred the locals and the visitors to flock near the Kapila River and Suttur Mutt and take selfies and photographs.

August 14, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching