‘Money, not merit, decides CM post’

October 14, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MP Prathap Simha has ridiculed the Congress leadership, alleging that money, not merit, determines who becomes Chief Minister in the party.

“If Siddaramaiah pays up, he moves forward as the CM. If Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar pays Rs. 150 crore, he becomes the CM,” Simha said.

Reacting to Shivakumar’s recent remark that the decision on power-sharing rests with the Congress High Command, Simha countered, “The High Command doesn’t care about MLAs. They simply hand over power to whoever pays the most.”

Simha also took exception to Shivakumar’s reported comment addressing MLA Munirathna as “Hey, black cap MLA, come here,” calling it disrespectful and unbecoming of a leader.

“Shivakumar dreams of becoming the Chief Minister, which is not wrong. But he must develop the character worthy of such a high office,” Simha said, accusing him of behaving “like a street thug.”

“If Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan had been there, would he have said, ‘Hey, white cap MLA, come here’? Addressing an elected representative in such singular, casual terms exposes his true nature,” he added.

He urged Congress leaders to introspect on their conduct and the party’s internal culture of leadership and respect.