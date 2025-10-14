Menace of anti-social elements at Sunnadakeri

October 14, 2025

Residents complain of midnight birthday celebrations; indecent behaviour while drunk

Mysore/Mysuru: Sunnadakeri residents have complained of menace by anti-social elements which have increased in recent months and have urged the Police to conduct night patrolling, arrest the trouble makers and initiate legal action against them.

The residents complained during the public grievances meeting conducted by the jurisdictional Krishnaraja (KR) Police at Gangamatastha Community Hall in Sunnadakeri here on Sunday.

Pouring out their grievances, the residents said that birthdays are being celebrated at midnights on 8th, 9th and 10th Cross and at other places in the locality, consumption of liquor near shops and behaving indecently causing a lot of problems to them.

They urged the Police to initiate legal action against those disturbing peace in the locality.

Addressing the residents, KR Inspector Dhanraj said that if the residents provide information on those behaving indecently, legal action will be initiated against such persons besides stating that Police officers and staff from the Police Station will be conducting night patrolling in the locality every day.

The Inspector asked the residents to provide videos and photos of illegal activities taking place in the area so that they could take action and told the residents that the identity of those providing information would be kept secret.

The Inspector later went around the locality and instilled confidence among the residents.

Sub-Inspector Pooja, local leaders Dasi, Gopanna, Pradeep, Mahesh Ashwath and others were present.