Free bus passes for rural journos

October 14, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Applications have been invited for free bus passes to enable taluk-level journalists working in media organisations on the media list of the Department of Information and Public Relations to travel freely throughout their district in connection with their professional activities.

Journalists can submit applications by attaching a service certificate, recommendation letter and 11 months salary slip (document showing lineage / remuneration/ commission received) from the media organisations they work for or a bank statement showing salary deposited.

A copy of the application submitted online and the attached documents should be submitted to the Office of the Information Officer of the respective district.

The applications received will be reviewed in a Selection Committee Meeting and the bus passes will be sanctioned.

Eligible journalists from all taluks of the State can avail this benefit by immediately submitting applications through the ‘Seva Sindhu’ portal, according to a press release from Information and Public Relations Department Commissioner Hemant Nimbalkar.