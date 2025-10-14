Free bus passes for rural journos
News

Free bus passes for rural journos

October 14, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Applications have been invited for free bus passes to enable taluk-level journalists working in media organisations on the media list of the Department of Information and Public Relations to travel freely throughout their district in connection with their professional activities.

Journalists can submit applications by attaching a service certificate, recommendation letter and 11 months salary slip (document showing lineage / remuneration/ commission received) from the media organisations they work for or a bank statement showing salary deposited.

A copy of the application submitted online and the attached documents should be submitted to the Office of the Information Officer of the respective district.

The applications received will be reviewed in a Selection Committee Meeting and the bus passes will                         be sanctioned.

Eligible journalists from all taluks of the State can avail this benefit by immediately submitting applications through the ‘Seva Sindhu’ portal, according to a press release from Information and Public Relations Department Commissioner Hemant Nimbalkar.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching