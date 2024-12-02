CM lays foundation for International Cricket Stadium in Tumakuru

December 2, 2024

Will allot land for KSCA in Mysuru, says Siddaramaiah

Tumakuru: The long-pending dream of an International Cricket Stadium in Tumakuru will soon be realised with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laying foundation stone and performing bhoomi puja here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah said the construction of an International Stadium would help in the development of the district and added that a total of 50 acres of land at P. Gollahalli and Sorekunte had been handed over to Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for constructing the stadium.

He instructed the officials concerned to ensure the construction of the Rs. 150-crore stadium was complete at the earliest as per the aspirations of cricket fans.

Will allot land in Mysuru also for Intl. Stadium

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during his speech, also hinted at another International Cricket Stadium in his native Mysuru district. “KSCA has sought land in Mysuru as well which will also be sanctioned,” he said.

It may be noted that the proposal for an International Cricket Stadium in Mysuru has been pending for years. According to latest reports, the Regional Commissioner of Mysuru is said to have submitted a proposal to the Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, seeking the transfer of 26.31 acres of land for the construction of the Stadium.

The said land located in Survey Numbers 312 and 313 is in Huyilalu village, Yelwal hobli on the outskirts of Mysuru.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, Co-operation Minister K.N. Rajanna, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, State Government Representative in New Delhi T.B. Jayachandra, KSCA President K. Raghuram Bhat and others were present.