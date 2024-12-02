AIDS awareness jatha taken out in city

December 2, 2024

Mysuru: Public should work hand-in-hand with the Health Department to prevent the spread of the HIV and to create a healthy society, said Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Member-Secretary B.G. Dinesh, here yesterday.

He was speaking after flagging off AIDS Awareness Jatha jointly organised by District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society, District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit, District Legal Services Authority, Government Nursing College and MMC&RI and various other organisations in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple on the occasion of World AIDS Day.

“Earlier, the numbers of people infected with AIDS was more owing to lack of awareness. However, in the recent years, number of cases has drastically decreased with organisations taking up awareness programmes. General public and organisations must join hands with the Department of Health which has been working round-the-clock nationwide to realise the goal of eradicating the disease by 2030. Awareness must also be created among children in schools and colleges,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy said that the Department had been organising various programmes to prevent the spread of AIDS in the district.

Picture shows students during the jatha.

“Apart from creating awareness, measures have been initiated to ensure that the infected persons are provided with quality treatment. The number of cases has been decreased drastically owing to rigorous awareness programmes being taken up in the district, he added.

District Programme Officer Dr. Jayanth, District Supervisors S. Savitha, H. Sridhar and Madhukumar, Personal Counsellors, Health Education Officers, Principals of various Nursing Colleges & members of NGOs were present. The jatha, flagged off from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, passed through Silver Jubilee Clock Tower and culminated at Doctors Bhavan in Nagamma Maternity Hospital in Nazarbad, where are street play was staged to create awareness on AIDS.