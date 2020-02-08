Two-day conference on HIV/AIDS begins

February 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘HIVe Mysuru-2020, a two-day conference on HIV/AIDS update, began at Hotel Rio Meridian on New Sayyaji Rao Road in city this morning.

The conference is hosted by the city-based Asha Kirana Hospital and co-ordinated by Karnataka AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS) and AIDS Society of India (ASI).This is the seventh annual conference aimed at discussing the road ahead in the field of HIV/AIDS treatment and challenges including socio-economic aspects of the infection.

Speaking after inaugurating the conference, CII Mysuru Chairman Bhaskar Kalale said that HIV/AIDS is as dangerous as H1N1 and the latest Novel Corona Virus. Noting that the deadly infectious disease is a challenge to the society, he called for sensitising the youth on the disease and to educate them on safe sex.

Pointing out that India is a country dominated by youths, he said the Governments and organisations must focus more on imparting sexual education in order to keep the deadly infection at bay. Lauding Asha Kirana Hospital for taking multiple initiatives in the prevention and treatment of the disease, he said that the CII was ready to join hands for eradication of HIV.

Earlier, Dr. S.N. Mothi, the Conference Organising Chairman and Head of Asha Kirana Hospital Trust said that the Trust has been making regular updates to check the spread of virus among the population, especially the youth and children.

Stating that the Hospital has launched many novel initiatives, including training of medical officers and faculty on treatment, Dr. Mothi said that a unique initiative titled ‘Putta Hejje’ (little steps) has been launched aimed at total prevention of the spread of the disease.

The other initiatives include holding of reach-out programmes on eradication and setting up of dedicated health care facilities for HIV/AIDS patients. The Hospital plans to set up satellite clinics in all neighbouring districts.

Dr. Dilip Mathai, Vice-President, AIDS Society of India and Dean, Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, Dr. I.S. Gilada, President, AIDS Society of India, Organising Secretary K.S. Gururaja, Dr. Mahesh Kumar of Asha Kirana Hospital and others were present.

