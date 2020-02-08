National Lok Adalat begins in Mysuru

February 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The first of the National Lok Adalat-2020, began in the City Law Courts and at the Courts in all taluk headquarters of the district this morning. A total of 50 Benches, including 34 in the city (City Law Courts Complex and Court at Malalavadi behind Apollo Hospital) and 16 in taluk Courts, have been set up in the district for the National Lok Adalat.

Lok Adalat is one of the alternative dispute redressal mechanism. It is a Forum where disputes/ cases pending in a Court of Law or at pre-litigation stage are settled/ compromised amicably.

A total of 9,539 cases, including 1,817 pre-litigation cases, have come up before the Lok Adalat today in the district.

The pre-litigation cases include NI Act cases (Cheque bounce cases), money recovery cases, labour disputes, electricity and water bill disputes, maintenance cases and others (criminal compoundable and civil disputes), while cases pending in Courts include Criminal Compoundable offence, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, land acquisition cases, service matters relating to pay, allowances and retiral benefits, revenue cases and other civil cases (rent, easmentary rights, injunction suits, specific performance suits).

The next Lok Adalats of the year will be held on Apr. 11, July 11, Sept. 12 and Dec. 12, all falling on the second Saturday of that month.

