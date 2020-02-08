Youth crushed to death in serial accident

February 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A 22-year-old youth was killed in a serial accident on the Ring Road yesterday morning.

The youth’s bike collided against an SUV that had applied sudden brake to avoid colliding against a bike.

The youth lost his balance and fell on the road and was run over by a speeding tipper.

The youth has been identified as Prajwal, son of Narayana, a resident of Belavatta village.

Prajwal was riding his Pulsar motorbike (KA-09-HN-6871) towards Columbia Asia Junction when his bike collided against an Innova (KA-04-NU-9564) near GRS Fantasy Park.

The Innova too was proceeding on the same road and the driver had applied sudden brake to avoid colliding against a Splendor bike (KA-09-BY-7428) as the bike rider too had applied brakes. Prajwal lost his balance due to the sudden jerk and fell to his right side along with his bike.

Unfortunately for him, a speeding tipper (KA-55-7547) that was moving on the remaining space of the road ran over him. All this happened within seconds and Prajwal was crushed under the tipper wheels.

Traffic ACP Sandesh Kumar, V.V. Puram Traffic Inspector Aruna Kumari and staff visited the spot and conducted the mahazar.

All the vehicles involved in the serial accident have been seized.

Prajwal’s body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

