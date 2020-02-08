Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra launches development works
February 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuing his spree of launching development works, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra performed guddali puja (ground breaking ceremony) for a slew of development works, totally costing Rs.45 lakh in Ward 21 coming under his Constituency  on Thursday.

The works include re-asphalting of cross roads and repair of drainages in Gangothri Layout and repair of the drainage along Swimming Pool Road in Saraswathipuram. 

Corporator Vedavathi Shivashankar, MCC Assistant Engineers K.R. Chandrashekar and R. Gurusiddaiah, BJP leaders Ramesh, Shivashankar, Somashekar Raje Urs, Shivalingegowda, Prajwal and others were present.

Searching