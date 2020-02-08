Following the Constitution is our responsibility: Judge Devamane

February 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that following the Constitution is the responsibility of everyone, Judge B.P. Devamane, who is the Member-Secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), said that every citizen of the country should understand his or her duties towards the Constitution.

He was speaking at the ‘Constitution Day’ programme jointly organised by DLSA, Mysuru Bar Association and Education Department at Nirmala Convent in Vontikoppal (V.V.Puram) here on Thursday.

Pointing out that voting rights is one of the biggest contributions given by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Judge Devamane called upon the citizens to shun superstitious beliefs and understand the concepts of the Constitution.

Noting that Dr. Ambedkar gave us the Constitution with equal opportunities for men and women, he said that the Constitution has given equal rights for everyone, irrespective of their religion, caste, community, colour and gender. He further said that Dr. Ambedkar had strived hard for the development of oppressed sections of the society.

Mysuru Bar Association President S. Anand Kumar, in his address, said that the Indian Constitution is one of the best in the world and the citizens should understand its principles. Pointing out that the Constitution has underlined the independence of the Judiciary, he stressed on the need for sensitising the public on the fundamentals of the Constitution and Laws.

DDPUE Panduranga, Mysuru Rural BEO Krishna, Vidyavikas Law College faculty Dr. Sowmya and Nirmala Convent Headmistress Selvina Joseph were present.

