BJP flaunts ‘charge sheet’ mocking ‘achievement’ of Congress Govt.

May 20, 2025

Mysuru: As the State Congress Government flexed its muscles with Samarpane Sankalpa, a mega convention to highlight its achievements to mark two years in office at Hospet in Vijayanagar district today, the main Opposition party BJP has released a ‘charge sheet’ to highlight the bane of the Government.

The charge sheet was released by former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, along with City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra, Rural President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra and other leaders, at the City BJP office yesterday.

The charge sheet titled ‘Dubari Jeevana-Abhivrudhi Shoonya’ – Iduve Congress Sarkarada Sadhane’ (Costly Living – Zero Development – This is Congress Government’s achievement), in a sarcastic manner, underlined the travails faced by the people due to inflation, corruption and other anti-people policies.

In his address, Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, in a mocking tone, said: “Don’t know why the Government is holding the convention at the cost of the people, who have been pushed to the streets. Barring Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet colleagues, who are living comfortably, the same cannot be said about the common man.”

“This is 60% Commission Government, with swindling money being the thumb rule in every department. The multi-crore scams have been reported in Mysuru Development Authority (earlier Mysuru Urban Development Authority) and Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited, with the perpetrators buying a swanky car,” alleged Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan.

The patients are left in lurch due to dearth of medicines at the Government Hospitals and a big scam has been unravelled in the distribution of kits at the Department of Labour. The contractors are awaiting clearance of pending Rs. 60,000 crore arrears, with the authorities harassing them with unwarranted delay in making the payment. None of the Ministers in Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet are honest, who are adept at engaging in corrupt practices, charged Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan.

The rioters are protected and the traitors who plant bombs are given clean chit as innocents by this Government, which practices politics even among the dead, rued Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan.

“It has become a practice to flaunt a copy of the Constitution, but without any clarity about whether it is a draft of the Constitution or any religious scripture,” said Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, making a oblique reference to Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Former Mayor Shivakumar, BJP OBC Morcha Mysuru District Unit Vice-President Jogi Manju, City BJP General Secretaries Cable Mahesh and Giridhar, City BJP Yuva Morcha President Rakesh Gowda, leader Dr. H.V. Shushrutha Gowda and Media Convener M.S. Mahesh Raje Urs were present.