Senior Salur Mutt Pontiff Sri Guruswamy no more

May 20, 2025

Chamarajanagar: A deep sense of sorrow has gripped the devotees of Salur Brihanmutt in Chamarajanagar following the passing of senior pontiff Sri Guruswamy this morning at the age of 70.

The revered spiritual leader had been battling age-related health issues and was resting at the Mutt located in Male Mahadeshwara Hills, Hanur taluk.

A guiding light to many, Sri Guruswamy was widely respected for his wisdom and tireless contributions to the spiritual and social upliftment of the region. His teachings and selfless service have left a lasting impact on his followers and the wider community. The last rites will be performed today at 5.30 pm at Salur Mutt.

In August 2020, M. Nagendra was named successor to the Peetha of Salur Mutt and was formally anointed by Sri Guruswamy. He was given Deeksha and rechristened as Sri Shantamallikarjuna Swamiji.

Sri Guruswamy’s life and legacy

Born on Aug. 2, 1956, in G.K. Hosuru village, Sri Guruswamy was initiated into spiritual life at 15 by Sri Pattada Mahadeva Swami and became head of Salur Brihanmutt on Jan. 29, 1995.

Rooted in the spiritual legacy of Male Mahadeshwara Hills, he upheld the philosophy that the Swami gives meaning to the Mutt. Deeply inspired by Jagajyoti Basavanna, he led the Mutt with humility and purpose.

He travelled across 77 hills and tribal villages, performing rituals, guiding devotees and embodying selfless service. His legacy includes a high school and hostel in Ponnachi, another initiative in Kempanapalya, an old-age home near Hanur and Sanskrit schools for rural children. Daily Dasoha and temple festivals flourished under his guidance.

Known for visiting poor families and offering personal support, he never wavered in his commitment to dharma. Even while leading major religious events, he remained grounded in compassion, simplicity and service.

Preaching equality and humanism beyond caste and creed, Sri Guruswamy’s life reflected spiritual integrity and sacrifice.

Guided by the ideal “May the world smile, while I carry its burden,” he is remembered as a true ascetic whose legacy endures in the hearts of countless devotees.