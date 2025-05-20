Former MP lashes out at Guarantee Schemes

May 20, 2025

Madikeri: Even as the ruling Congress Government was gearing up for its ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ convention at Hospet marking its second anniversary today, former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha has accused the State Government of excessive borrowing, leading to financial instability while implementing its Guarantee Schemes.

Speaking to reporters at Madikeri yesterday, Simha contended that the State was unable to purchase rice for distribution under the ‘Anna Bhagya’ Scheme.

“There has been substantial delays in the payment of Rs. 2,000 a month to beneficiaries of ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ Scheme, while the dole to unemployed Graduates under the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ Scheme is long pending. The ‘Shakti’ Scheme has driven the KSRTC to financial troubles, which was affecting vehicle maintenance and payment of staff salaries,” he maintained.

Charging the Congress Government of driving the State to the brink of bankruptcy, Simha said that the Government’s indiscreet borrowings, has put a financial burden of Rs. 12,000 on every resident of the State.

Former MLA Appachu Ranjan criticised the discontinuance of farmer assistance schemes and other welfare schemes introduced by the previous BJP Government in the State. He also questioned the achievements of the two Congress MLAs of Kodagu district in the past two years.

Former Assembly Speaker K.G. Bopaiah alleged that there was a lack of transparency in financial expenditure and management. The Law and Order situation has crumbled in the State due to poor administration, he contended. A poster highlighting the failure of the Congress Government in the past two years, was released on the occasion.

Kodagu District BJP President Napanda Ravi Kalappa, leaders Mahesh Jaini, Nellira Chalan and others were present.