Rain fury adds to civic worry

May 20, 2025

Mysuru: The rain disrupted normal life in the city last night, what with the water logged roads, uprooted trees and damage to vehicles, presenting a sorry state of affairs, with the only relief being zero casualty.

Following the intermittent rainfall in the last two days, the moisture in the soil is leading to erosion at places. As a result, a huge Gulmohar tree on Lalitha Mahal Road uprooted in the heavy wind at about 11.30 pm and fell on a moving two-wheeler. The rider had a providential escape, as he jumped, leaving behind the bike.

As the tree fell in the middle of the road, the traffic was disrupted for sometime, inconveniencing the vehicle riders.

The personnel attached to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Abhaya team-3 — Nagendra, Praveen and Deepak — cleared the tree, facilitating the resumption of traffic.

On Sunday too, when the city witnessed rains throughout the night till pre-dawn hours of Monday, the roads were partially submerged, with the potholes and low lying areas turning into a deluge, with the accumulation of heavy water.

The worst hit were the inter-district travellers and tourists, mainly those from Bengaluru and the night shift employees of some private firms that remain open on Sunday too, who had to brave odds to reach their destinations.

A tree came crashing down in Kuvempunagar, damaging a car, while the similar incidents of tree fall were reported from other localities like — Srirampura, Bannimantap, HUDCO Layout, Jayanagar and Gun House surroundings. The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Control Room, that was flooded with complaints, passed on the information to Abhaya teams, thus taking up the relief works on a fast pace.

A manhole connected to Underground Drainage (UGD) network near the second cross of Sunnadakeri Garadi Road, adjacent to Chamaraja Double Road overflowed, emanating stench much to the inconvenience of shopkeepers, pedestrians and others. As the vehicles passed by on the sewage water, the people caught unawares had to face the unsavoury experience, with the water splashing on them.

Following the heavy downpour, the rain water entered the UGD line, causing the overflow of water from the manhole, it is said, demanding a permanent solution, with the Chamaraja double road witnessing a huge traffic density throughout the day.