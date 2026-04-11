Beating the heat with clay pots

April 11, 2026

Earthen pots make a comeback amid soaring summer heat

Mysore/Mysuru: As the maximum temperature in the city ranges between 34°C and 35°C, clay water pots are witnessing brisk demand.

It is now a common sight to see people thronging potters and vendors near the park behind the old Deputy Commissioner’s Office, facing the Mysuru-Hunsur Road, at the corner of Kalamandira Road, Bogadi Main Road, Hebbal and several other localities to purchase earthen pots that help keep water naturally cool.

With the heat intensifying ahead of summer, many residents prefer drinking cool water stored in clay pots to quench their thirst.

Ramesh, a native of Rajasthan who has been selling traditional earthen pots in the city for the past 15 years, said that clay containers keep water naturally cool throughout the day when compared to metal vessels. He sells pots of different capacities, 10 litres, 15 litres and 20 litres, fitted with taps, priced at Rs. 450, Rs. 650 and Rs. 950 respectively.

Growing environmental awareness among people is also contributing to the demand for clay containers. Unlike refrigerators that use mechanical cooling to preserve food items, water stored in earthen pots remains naturally cool and is considered healthier.

Ramesh said, he camps in the city for nearly three months every year during the summer season before returning to his native place.

Apart from households, hostel inmates also opt for clay pots. Vendors selling buttermilk, porridge and juices also prefer earthen containers during this season as they help keep the contents fresh.