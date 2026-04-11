HDK asks NHAI to speed up Kempegowda Circle flyover works

April 11, 2026

DISHA Committee Meeting at ZP Hall

Mysore/Mysuru: With work on the flyover at the busy Kempegowda Junction (Manipal Hospital Junction) at the entrance/exit of the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway progressing, Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has directed officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite the project and ensure its completion within the stipulated time.

He was speaking after chairing the quarterly District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) Meeting at the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Hall yesterday.

After reviewing inputs from various Departments and the progress of the Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane road project, which is part of NH-275, the Union Minister instructed authorities to speed up the Highway works.

Naganahalli Railway Yard

Pointing out that 8 acres and 29 guntas of land at Naganahalli and Lakshmipura are being acquired for the development of the Naganahalli Railway Yard on the Mysuru-Bengaluru section, Kumaraswamy said that the Union Government had deposited Rs. 18.92 crore with the State Government for the purpose on Mar. 28, 2024.

Asserting that there has been no disruption in fertiliser supply to the district despite the West Asia conflict, the Union Minister directed officials to extend support to tobacco growers who are facing difficulties due to price fluctuations.

He also said, there is no shortage of fodder in the district and noted that effective control of cattle diseases has led to an increase of about 2.5 lakh litres in milk production per day.

Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose, Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda, DISHA Committee Member M. Ashwin Kumar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi, ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar and other officials were present.