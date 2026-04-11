Government says no to 87 posts… Udayagiri North Police Station plan stalled
News

Government says no to 87 posts… Udayagiri North Police Station plan stalled

April 11, 2026

CM Siddaramaiah’s Budget promise turned symbolic, says Tanveer Sait

Mysore/Mysuru: The establishment of the Udayagiri North Police Station, announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the 2025-2026 State Budget, has run into hurdles with the Government stating that it cannot create the 87 new posts required for the Police Station.

In a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP), Under Secretary K.N. Vanaja clarified that sanctioning fresh posts for the proposed Police Station is not feasible at present.

Earlier, the Government had ordered the bifurcation of the existing Udayagiri Police Station into North and South divisions, with 49 personnel to be deputed from the Udayagiri South Station to the new North Station. However, later officials stated that there are no civil staff available at the South station for transfer.

Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait has strongly criticised the Government’s decision not to sanction the additional posts.

In a letter to Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, Sait expressed disappointment, stating that the announcement of a new Udayagiri Police Station in the Budget now appears merely symbolic.

‘Mockery of a welfare initiative’

He said the decision of the officers has reduced a public welfare initiative to a mockery and termed it a serious setback to the administration. Udayagiri is considered a highly sensitive locality, and in 2025, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had proposed splitting the existing Police Station to strengthen law and order.

The Cabinet subsequently approved the creation of Udayagiri North Police Station. It was stated that 49 staff would initially be deputed, while 87 new posts would be sanctioned later.

READ ALSO  Bangalore Palace land acquisition for road widening: Mysore Royal Family to get Rs. 1,400 cr. in TDR

The proposal was also included in the 2026 Budget, following which the DGP submitted the request to the Government. However, the Under Secretary has now conveyed that the proposal to create new posts cannot be considered at present.

An official notification issued by the Home Department (Police Expenditure) on Nov. 18, 2025, confirmed the bifurcation of the existing Udayagiri Police Station into Udayagiri North and Udayagiri South. Now, the process has been stalled as per the Government communication.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching