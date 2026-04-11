Government says no to 87 posts… Udayagiri North Police Station plan stalled

April 11, 2026

CM Siddaramaiah’s Budget promise turned symbolic, says Tanveer Sait

Mysore/Mysuru: The establishment of the Udayagiri North Police Station, announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the 2025-2026 State Budget, has run into hurdles with the Government stating that it cannot create the 87 new posts required for the Police Station.

In a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP), Under Secretary K.N. Vanaja clarified that sanctioning fresh posts for the proposed Police Station is not feasible at present.

Earlier, the Government had ordered the bifurcation of the existing Udayagiri Police Station into North and South divisions, with 49 personnel to be deputed from the Udayagiri South Station to the new North Station. However, later officials stated that there are no civil staff available at the South station for transfer.

Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait has strongly criticised the Government’s decision not to sanction the additional posts.

In a letter to Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, Sait expressed disappointment, stating that the announcement of a new Udayagiri Police Station in the Budget now appears merely symbolic.

‘Mockery of a welfare initiative’

He said the decision of the officers has reduced a public welfare initiative to a mockery and termed it a serious setback to the administration. Udayagiri is considered a highly sensitive locality, and in 2025, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had proposed splitting the existing Police Station to strengthen law and order.

The Cabinet subsequently approved the creation of Udayagiri North Police Station. It was stated that 49 staff would initially be deputed, while 87 new posts would be sanctioned later.

The proposal was also included in the 2026 Budget, following which the DGP submitted the request to the Government. However, the Under Secretary has now conveyed that the proposal to create new posts cannot be considered at present.

An official notification issued by the Home Department (Police Expenditure) on Nov. 18, 2025, confirmed the bifurcation of the existing Udayagiri Police Station into Udayagiri North and Udayagiri South. Now, the process has been stalled as per the Government communication.