400-page Lokayukta Report

November 25, 2024

Mysuru: As the High Court has imposed a deadline for submission of Lokayukta interim report, SP T.J. Udesh is expected to provide detailed explanations and address any doubts raised by Justice M. Nagaprasanna during the proceedings. The interim report, reportedly exceeding 400 pages, along with the Lokayukta’s findings, is anticipated to play a critical role in determining the outcome of the case.

According to sources, the report contains in-depth investigations supported by documentary evidence regarding role of A-1: CM Siddaramaiah, A-2: B.M. Parvathi, A-3: Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy and A-4: J. Devaraju, who sold the land in Kesare Sy. No. 464 to Mallikarjunaswamy.

Key elements of the report

Examination of RTI activist & complainant Snehamayi Krishna.

Physical survey of Sy. No. 464 in Kesare, covering 3.16 acres.

Survey findings related to the allocation of 14 sites in Vijayanagar Third and Fourth Stages.

Details of ex-Urban Development Minister B.N. Bachchegowda’s involvement, including note to Principal Secretary recommending release of land from acquisition based on J. Devaraju’s application.

Statements from ex-MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, former Mysuru ADC S. Palaiah, ex-MUDA Chairman D. Dhruvakumar.