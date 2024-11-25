MUDA 50:50 sites scam: Lokayukta Police to submit interim report to HC today

November 25, 2024

High Court to hear petition for CBI investigation tomorrow; Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh to make personal appearance before Justice M. Nagaprasanna

Mysuru: The Mysuru Lokayukta Police will submit an interim report on the status of the investigation in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 50:50 sites scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family to the High Court today (Nov. 25).

On Nov. 5, 2024, Justice M. Nagaprasanna, hearing the petition to hand over the probe to CBI, directed the Lokayukta Police to submit the progress report by Nov. 25 on the investigation into the allocation of 14 sites in Vijayanagar to Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi, as compensation under 50:50 ratio for her 3.16-acre land in Kesare.

The High Court will hear the case tomorrow (Nov. 26). Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh left for Bengaluru yesterday. He will make a personal appearance before Justice Nagaprasanna and explain the investigation done so far. He will be accompanied by the Public Prosecutor to address the Court’s queries.

The case has sparked widespread curiosity about the Court’s verdict. In addition to the Lokayukta, the High Court has issued notices to Siddaramaiah, the CBI and the State Government, seeking their responses.

Meeting with senior officers

Sources told Star of Mysore that SP Udesh is set to submit a comprehensive report exceeding 400 pages to the High Court and before submitting the report, he will visit the Lokayukta Headquarters in Bengaluru, where he will meet senior officials.

Tomorrow is set to be a significant day for CM Siddaramaiah as the Lokayukta’s report could either serve as a boon or a setback for him. RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna filed the petition in the High Court seeking a CBI probe into allegations of corruption and political influence in the allotment of 14 sites.

During the hearing on Nov. 5, Snehamayi Krishna expressed concern that the Lokayukta, being a State-controlled body, might be unable to conduct an unbiased investigation given the case involves the CM.

Senior Advocate K.G. Raghavan, representing Krishna, argued that the probe should be handled in a manner that fosters public confidence, voicing scepticism about the Lokayukta’s ability to ensure impartiality. He urged the High Court to transfer the case to the CBI.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Nagaprasanna directed Lokayukta to submit an interim report on the case by Nov. 25, covering all investigations conducted up to Nov. 24.