HC asks Govt. Offices to vacate Madikeri Fort by Oct.31
News

HC asks Govt. Offices to vacate Madikeri Fort by Oct.31

July 30, 2019

ASI team to conduct survey on Aug.1

Madikeri: The Karnataka High Court (HC) has directed all Government Offices located in Madikeri Fort premises to vacate by Oct.31, 2019.

One J.S. Virupakshaiah, an activist, had petitioned the High Court seeking evacuation of Government Offices in the Fort in order to enable the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to take over the structure.

The HC, which heard the plea recently, ordered the Government Offices to vacate the Fort. The Court passed the order after Government Pleader submitted that the Offices will move out of the Fort by the given deadline.

Following the Court order, the ASI, coming under the Union Ministry of Culture, will conduct a joint survey of the heritage Fort on Aug.1, along with the respondents and the petitioners.

High Court advocate N. Ravindranath Kamath argued on behalf of the petitioner.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching