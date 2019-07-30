HC asks Govt. Offices to vacate Madikeri Fort by Oct.31

July 30, 2019

ASI team to conduct survey on Aug.1

Madikeri: The Karnataka High Court (HC) has directed all Government Offices located in Madikeri Fort premises to vacate by Oct.31, 2019.

One J.S. Virupakshaiah, an activist, had petitioned the High Court seeking evacuation of Government Offices in the Fort in order to enable the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to take over the structure.

The HC, which heard the plea recently, ordered the Government Offices to vacate the Fort. The Court passed the order after Government Pleader submitted that the Offices will move out of the Fort by the given deadline.

Following the Court order, the ASI, coming under the Union Ministry of Culture, will conduct a joint survey of the heritage Fort on Aug.1, along with the respondents and the petitioners.

High Court advocate N. Ravindranath Kamath argued on behalf of the petitioner.

