PM Narendra Modi to visit Adichunchanagiri on Apr. 15

April 11, 2026

Mandya DC Dr. Kumara holds meeting with officials, instructs to construct 3 helipads and green rooms

Mandya: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district on Apr. 15, Mandya Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Kumara has directed the officials to show no laxity in following the protocol for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Presiding over a preliminary meeting at his office here yesterday, Dr. Kumara said, PM Modi will inaugurate the ‘Gadduge’ (Mandira) of late Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Dr. Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji and ‘Vigraha Prana Pratishtapana’ ceremony. It will be followed by a stage programme at BGS Stadium.

Prior to the inauguration of the ‘Gadduge,’ the PM will take part in the Puja at Kalabhyraveshwara Temple located at the Mutt.

Instructing the officials to construct three helipads for the landing of the PM and his entourage, the DC said, at the same time, Green Rooms, adjoining the helipads, should be formed.

He also directed for ensuring continuous power supply, appropriate vehicle parking facility, uninterrupted BSNL internet and telecommunication network and to deploy five personnel for handling of luggage of the PM’s entourage.

He further instructed for proper maintenance of all roads on which the PM will travel from the helipad and to keep the roads free of potholes and to deploy a fully-equipped ambulance and fire personnel for meeting any emergencies.

Mandya Zilla Panchayat CEO K.R. Nandini, SP Dr. V.J. Shobha Rani, Additional DC B.C. Shivanandamurthy and other district level officials attended the meeting.

Dr. Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, who is credited for the development of the Mutt and building hundreds of educational institutions, passed away on Jan. 13, 2013 at the age of 67 years.