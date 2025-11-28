PM Modi in Udupi, takes part in Laksha Kanta Gita Parayana

November 28, 2025

Inaugurates gold-plated Kanakana Kindi and Suvarna Theertha Mantapa

Udupi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the gold-plated Kanakana Kindi and Suvarna Theertha Mantapa at Sri Krishna Mutt premises here this morning.

PM Modi also took part in the Laksha Kanta Gita Parayana during which he chanted the select verses from 18th chapter of Bhagavad Gita along with one lakh participants. Prior to the chanting, Paryaya Puttige Mutt Seer Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji conferred ‘Bharata Bhagya Vidhata’ (Dispenser of India’s Destiny) title on Modi.

In his speech, Modi appealed people to adopt nine resolutions which includes Saving Water, Planting Trees, Helping the Poor, Promoting Swadeshi Culture, Supporting Natural Farming, Adopting Healthy Lifestyle, Yoga, Exploring the Nation and Cleanliness which would help in nation’s development and societal transformation.

Earlier, PM Modi landed at Mangaluru International Airport, where he was welcomed by State Health Minister and Dakshina Kannada In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. Later, Modi boarded the IAF Helicopter to Udupi where he was received by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and other dignitaries.

PM Modi took out a road show from Narayanaguru Circle in Bannanje to Kalsanka Junction, during which people showered flower petals on him. As soon as he arrived at Sri Krishna Mutt premises, Modi was accorded a traditional welcome by the heads of Ashta Mutts including Paryaya Puttige Mutt Seer Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji and junior pontiff Sushreendra Theertha Swamiji.

Later, Modi visited Madhwa Sarovara where he was sprinkled with holy water, following which he inaugurated the goldplated Kanakana Kindi.

Upon entering the temple, Modi had the darshan of the deity through Navagraha Kindi. He also inaugurated Suvarna Theertha Mantapa after having the darshan of Mukhyaprana Devaru and Suvarna Paduke prior to the main event.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, MPs Kota Srinivasa Poojary and B.Y. Raghavendra, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, MP and Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, MLAs V. Sunil Kumar, Yashpal A. Survarna, Gururaj Shetty Gantihole, A. Kiran Kumar Kudgi, Gurme Suresh Shetty and others were present.