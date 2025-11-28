D.K. Shivakumar supporters offer prayers at Chamundi Hill temple

November 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 30 supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar today offered special prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hill, seeking the blessings of the deity for Shivakumar to become the Chief Minister.

The fans later pulled the Silver Chariot of the temple to some distance by keeping a portrait of the DKS in the front and sought divine intervention for their leader to occupy the top post.

Speaking on the occasion, KPCC Member G. Srinath Babu maintained that Shivakumar has shown his administrative skills in taking forward the State on the right path of development.

Arguing that the Deputy CM has displayed his foresight for the growth of the State, he said that DKS had played a vital role in bringing back the Congress to power with 136 seats in the 2023 Assembly polls. The Congress High Command should consider this fact and make Shivakumar the CM of Karnataka for the second half of the current tenure of the Assembly, he noted.

Shivakumar’s fans G. Raghavendra, Harish Gowda, S.N. Rajesh, Shashank Gowda, Chandru, Kiran, Prasanna Kumar, Dinesh, Vinod, Mathews, Harish Naidu, Shyla, Shobha Rao, Sujatha Bhat, Asha, Sundari, Ravikala, Sahi Geetha, Deepa and others were present.