High Command summons 5 top Congress leaders to Delhi

Bengaluru: With no signs of a let up in the power tussle between CM Siddaramaiah and Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar’s camps over leadership change in Karnataka, the Congress High Command, taking serious note of the issue, is said to have summoned top 5 leaders of the State Congress including Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to New Delhi for a possible meeting tomorrow at Indira Bhavan in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and top Congress leaders.
Recent Comments