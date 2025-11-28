High Command summons 5 top Congress leaders to Delhi
News

High Command summons 5 top Congress leaders to Delhi

November 28, 2025

Bengaluru: With no signs of a let up in the power tussle between CM Siddaramaiah and Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar’s camps over leadership change in Karnataka, the Congress High Command, taking serious note of the issue, is said to have summoned top 5 leaders of the State Congress including Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to New Delhi for a possible meeting tomorrow at Indira Bhavan in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and top Congress leaders.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching