Remodelled Vidyaranyapuram Compost Plant to start operations

November 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is all set to process solid waste on its own at Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram.

Vidyaranyapuram Compost Plant, a remodelled waste processing plant, that was until 2022 functioned as Excel Plant, will be operational from December.

The 200-tonne capacity Vidyaranyapuram Compost Plant, has been built under Swachh Bharat Mission, at an estimated cost of Rs. 10 crore. While Rs. 7.5 crore has been spent on civil works, Rs. 2.9 crore is spent on procurement and installation of machineries, said MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif.

MCC itself has set up the unit, while the workers have been outsourced through tender process. It was supposed to be functional two months back, but was delayed due to installation of machineries and other related works, added Asif.

Beginning from the year 1996 till 2022, Excel Industries Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, was running the waste processing plant of MCC, named as ‘Excel Plant.’ The compost produced out of waste, was being packed and sold in bags.

On the other hand, though the city generated an average of 400 tonnes to 450 tonnes of waste daily in its initial days, that has now touched 550 tonnes, the Excel Plant could handle only 200 metric tonnes of waste. The remaining waste was dumped across 17 acres of vacant plot in Sewage Farm, that accumulated into seven tonnes of legacy waste. Now, the works on clearing Legacy Waste is on, with Rs. 58 crore tender awarded to a Gujarat-based firm. The legacy waste is expected to be cleared by January 2026.