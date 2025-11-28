State Govt. not co-operating in implementation of Centre’s Schemes: MP

November 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the Union Government has introduced many schemes for the benefit of farmers, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar alleged that the State Congress Government was not co-operating with the Centre on implementation of farmer programmes.

Addressing a press meet at the BJP Office in Chamarajapuram here on Wednesday, Yaduveer said that the Centre has come up with many farmer programmes in the last 10 years. Noting that the Union Budget size which was just Rs.77,000 crore in 2013 has now risen to Rs.1.37 lakh crore, he said the Union Budget focuses much on agriculture.

“The State Government has not carried out a proper survey of crop and property loss in coastal and malnad districts caused by rains and floods. Also, the State Government has failed in providing adequate relief to the affected families. The Congress Government has failed in proper distribution of NDRF and SDRF funds to the victims”, he maintained.

Alleging that the Congress Government has stopped giving Rs. 4,000 to farmers, which scheme (Kisan Samman Yojana) was introduced by the previous BJP Government in the State, the MP said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs. 93,000 crore to the State under Krishi Sinchai Yojana. But the State Government is not extending co-operation for the successful implementation of the scheme, he contended and added that the Siddaramaiah Government was also not extending support for the Centre’s plans for promotion of food processing Industries.

Responding to Congress allegations that the Centre was discriminating Karnataka in allotment of funds and GST reimbursements, the MP said that it is unfortunate that Siddaramaiah chose to skip the crucial NITI Ayog meeting, which was attended by most of the Chief Ministers. Our CM should have attended this meeting as it would have been of much help to the State, he added.

Highlighting the schemes introduced by the Centre for the welfare of farmers, he said that the Centre has hiked the Minimum Support Price for paddy from Rs. 1.443 to Rs. 2.203 per quintal. But the farmers of Karnataka are facing crisis because of State Government’s failure to implement these schemes, he argued.

District BJP President K.N. Subbanna accused the State Government of being anti-farmer and added that the BJP would take out protests in all Assembly segments of the State today and at the district-level on Dec. 1 and 2.

City BJP President L. Nagendra alleged that Drug abuse was increasing in the city, especially in areas such as Mandi Mohalla, N.R. Mohalla and Rajivnagar.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLA B. Harshavardhan, BJP leaders Dr. Anil Thomas and others were present.