Pay and Park at your health risk

November 28, 2025

Sewage, stench and stray dogs plague KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand parking lot

Mysore/Mysuru: The cellar parking lot at the KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand on Mother Teresa Road has become a severe public health hazard, with commuters forced to navigate through overflowing sewage and unbearable stench.

Despite the daily plight of vehicle users, the authorities appear to have turned a blind eye to the pressing issue.

The unhygienic conditions are primarily caused by drain water overflowing from a manhole, which covers much of the parking surface. Commuters who use this paid facility from 5 am to 9 pm are forced to wade through the filthy water, holding their nostrils to avoid the foul smell.

The situation is particularly distressing for women travelling to attend weddings or other auspicious ceremonies in neat attire, who are caught off guard and must carefully navigate the area to avoid staining their clothes, all while worrying about missing their buses amidst the chaos.

The problem is compounded by the presence of stray dogs roaming in packs, raising safety concerns in light of recent reports of stray attacks. The structural design of the cellar, which sits below road level, exacerbates the issue during heavy rainfall. Locals fear the area could become inundated with knee-deep water, trapping both vehicles and their owners.

While commuters continue to pay parking charges without fail, they demand proper maintenance and cleanliness in return. Allegations are rife that KSRTC officials, though fully aware of the numerous complaints, have chosen to remain silent, leaving the public to bear the health risks of this neglected facility.