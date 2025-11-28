Power sharing agreement: Vishwanath dares Siddu to swear before Goddess Chamundeshwari

November 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: MLC A.H. Vishwanath has dared CM Siddaramaiah to swear before Goddess Chamundeshwari that there was no agreement of power sharing between him and Dy. CM D.K. Shivakumar (DKS).

Addressing a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House this morning, he said “There is a lot internal rift in the Congress and twists in State politics. Conflicts within the party and between parties have become a common thing now. But caste conflicts are not acceptable as they damage social fabric of the society. Siddaramaiah is directly responsible for the present political chaos. Though Siddaramaiah is hailed as an influential AHINDA leader, it was former PM and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, who shaped his political career by making him as the Finance Minister in 1994.”

“Several Vokkaliga leaders like Kempeeregowda and G.T. Devegowda contributed to Siddaramaiah’s victory when he contested as an MLA for the first time in1983 from Chamundeshwari Constituency. But now, Siddaramaiah is betraying the same Vokkaligas by refusing to hand over power to DKS,” he said.