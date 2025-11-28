Power sharing agreement: Vishwanath dares Siddu to swear before Goddess Chamundeshwari
News

Power sharing agreement: Vishwanath dares Siddu to swear before Goddess Chamundeshwari

November 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: MLC A.H. Vishwanath has dared CM Siddaramaiah to swear before Goddess Chamundeshwari that there was no agreement of power sharing between him and Dy. CM D.K. Shivakumar (DKS).

Addressing a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House this morning, he said “There is a lot internal rift in the Congress and twists in State politics. Conflicts within the party and between parties have become a common thing now. But caste conflicts are not acceptable as they damage social fabric of the society. Siddaramaiah is directly responsible for the present political chaos. Though Siddaramaiah is hailed as an influential AHINDA leader, it was former PM and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, who shaped his political career by making him as the Finance Minister in 1994.”

“Several Vokkaliga leaders like Kempeeregowda and G.T. Devegowda contributed to Siddaramaiah’s victory when he contested as an MLA for the first time in1983 from Chamundeshwari Constituency. But now, Siddaramaiah is betraying the same Vokkaligas by refusing to hand over power to DKS,” he said.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching