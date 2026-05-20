‘Act on effective implementation of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’

May 20, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Regional Commissioner Dr. Nitesh Patil, who holds additional charge as the Managing Director of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Ltd, has instructed the officials to act on creating awareness effectively about Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Addressing the meeting of CESC officials and vendors at the main office of CESC at Vijayanagar in city yesterday, Patil said, even though PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana was launched in 2024, the number of applications received are not satisfactory. In the wake of rise in power tariff, consumers may save a minimum of Rs. 25,000 per year by switching over to solar energy by installing roof top solar panels. Subsidy facility is available and is profitable for the consumers. Awareness should be created about the scheme to attract more number of takers for the scheme, he underlined.

The consumers should get information about vendors easily, so that they can select vendors as per their requirement and convenience.

The CESC officers should expedite steps on verifying the applications soon after receiving the same. It seems not many consumers lack adequate knowledge of vendors, said Patil, instructing the CESC officers to contact such consumers to provide the information.

The scheme should be implemented in coordination with District Administration, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and other Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). The genuine consumers should be visited and explained about the benefits. The vendors should complete works pertaining to installation of Smart Meters, within five days after the process of verifying applications is completed and instil confidence about roof top installation of solar panels.

CESC Technical Officer Sharanamma S. Jangina, Chief Engineer L. Lokesh, Superintendent Engineers Suneel Kumar and Somashekar, General Managers H.R. Dinesh and R. Ramaswamy were present.