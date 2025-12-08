Disruption in power supply on Dec. 9, 10

December 8, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: As Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has taken up underground cable installation works at Silk Factory Feeder coming under South Power Distribution Centre, power supply will be disrupted on Dec. 9 between 10 am and 6 pm in the following areas:

Silk Factory Circle, Post Office Road, Police Quarters and surrounding areas.

As CESC has taken up its 2nd quarterly maintenance works at Devanur and Rajivnagar Power Distribution Centres, there will be disruption in power supply on Dec. 10 between 10 am and 6 pm in the following areas:

Mahadevapura Main Road, Prajwal Hospital, Sathagalli A and B Zones, Eidgah Maidan, Bharathnagar, Shaktinagar, Rajkumar Road, Nehrunagar, VTU Centre and surrounding areas, Manasinagar, Vidyashankar Layout, Beedi Colony, Rajivnagar, Triveni Circle, BSNL Layout, Paradise Layout, Devegowda Circle, DTS Raonagar, Kalyan Nagar and surrounding areas.

Rajivnagar Power Distribution Centre: Rajivnagar 2nd and 3rd Stages, Gupta Stores, Al-Badr Circle, Quba Masjid Circle, Suryanarayan Temple Road, Dastagir Function Hall, Christian Colony, Nagarajappa Layout, Sudananda Hospital, Dollar’s Colony, Narayana Hospital, RTO-55, RTO Fitness Centre, Abdul Kalam Layout, Ring Road and surrounding areas, according to a press release from the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Executive Engineer, N.R. Mohalla Division.