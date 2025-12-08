PaDaNiSa musical evening at Nadabrahma tomorrow
News

December 8, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Jana Chaithanya Foundation, Vidyaranyapuram,  has organised ‘PaDaNiSa,’ a musical evening comprising multi-lingual popular film songs, on Dec. 9 from 4.30 pm to 9.30 pm at Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha, JLB Road in the city.

As many as 45 film songs of Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and English, originally rendered by noted playback singers Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, S.P. Balasubramanyam, Dr. Rajkumar, S. Janaki, P.B. Srinivas, Jesudas, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan and Hariharan, will be presented. The songs composed by renowned music directors, the doyens of Indian cinema namely — R.D. Burman, Bappi Lahri, Ilaiyaraaja, Rajan-Nagendra, Shankar Ganesh, Vijaybhaskar and Hamsalekha — have been selected.

Mysuru District Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Parishat President Dr. Nagaraj V. Bairy will preside over the event.

Senior journalist and Kannada Rajyotsava awardee Amshi Prasanna Kumar, social worker Dr. K. Raghuram Vajpayee and Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal will be the chief guests.

Advocate R. Lakshman, President of Jana Chaithanya Foundation, will deliver the  introductory address and also render songs.

Singers Joyce Vyshak, Y.M. Nagendra, B.S. Vijay Anand, Tejavathi, K.S. Sheshadri, R. Shanthakumari, Dr. Ravindrakumar, Dr. A.N. Padma, Dr. S.R. Thirumalesh, S. Basavaraju Bellikatte and Rekha Gowtham will participate in the event.

