This market buzzes with chemical-free produce

May 20, 2026

Ten years on, Farmers’ Weekly Market at CADA Office draws loyal customers

Mysore/Mysuru: For the past decade, the Command Area Development Authority (CADA-Cauvery) Office on Sayyaji Rao Road in Mysuru has turned into a hub of organic trade every Sunday, as farmers from Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts gather for the Farmers’ Weekly Market.

Started with the aim of promoting farmer self-reliance and connecting consumers directly with chemical-free produce, the market has steadily built a loyal customer base in city.

Held every Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm, the market offers a wide range of products including fruits, vegetables, millets, rice, pulses, groceries, cold-pressed oils, snacks and natural household products.

Farmers also bring value-added items they have prepared themselves, such as herbal tooth powders, soaps, spice mixes, papads and traditional preserves.

Healthy and quality food

The initiative was launched through the collective efforts of farmers, including Aluru Murthy from Chamarajanagar, Mahadeva Prasad, Shanti Prasad, Anand and M.N. Krishnaprasad. At present, around 15 to 20 farmers regularly participate, selling produce grown on their farms.

“We consider this a farmers’ movement,” said Murthy, who runs a stall under the banner ‘Arogya Butti.’ “By processing and selling our produce directly, farmers get better returns while customers receive healthy and quality food,” he added.

The concept, he said, was inspired by farmer leader late Prof. M.D. Nanjundaswamy, who advocated farmer-led markets and direct sales.

Fair pricing

According to the participating farmers, prices are fixed transparently. Though organic produce may cost slightly more than regular market rates, consumers are assured of chemical-free products and fair pricing.

“Our prices may sometimes be about 20 percent higher than HOPCOMS rates, but at times they are even lower,” Murthy explained. “The idea is to ensure fair income for farmers and healthy food for consumers.”

The Agriculture Department has extended basic support by providing space, drinking water and toilet facilities at the venue.

However, farmers say additional infrastructure, such as storage rooms, permanent stalls or dedicated shops near the City Bus Stand would help them expand the initiative and sell produce throughout the week on a rotational basis.

The market’s continued success over the last 10 years, farmers say, reflects the growing trust consumers place in directly sourced organic produce free from middlemen.

From rare grains to health drinks…

Among the regular participants at the Farmers’ Weekly Market is Mahadeva Prasad from Kollegal taluk, who sells staples including paddy, black rice, black gram and bamboo rice.

Organic farmer Indiramma brings homemade products such as sambar powder, chickpeas and groundnuts prepared without chemicals.

Krishnamurthy, an M.Sc graduate in botany and a medicinal plant expert, sells traditional health drinks like kashaya and ambali, which have gained popularity among visitors.

Another attraction at the market is Chandregowda’s herbal tea and drumstick leaf tea powder. Together, the farmers have helped the market earn a reputation for quality, trust and direct farm-to-consumer sales.