Booze party at Palace gate!
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Booze party at Palace gate!

May 20, 2026

Outrage over late-night public drinking near Jayamarthanda Gate

Mysore/Mysuru: The premises near the Jayamarthanda Gate of the Mysore Palace, facing Doddakere Maidan, have turned into a late-night gathering spot for public drinking, raising concerns over safety and policing in the area.

A video that began circulating on social media last night has sparked widespread criticism after three men were seen consuming alcohol in front of the iconic gate late at night. The footage shows the men drinking from tin-like containers and smoking cigarettes beside a car bearing a Ranchi (Jharkhand) registration number.

The video, reportedly shot by a passerby from another vehicle, has shocked many residents, who questioned how such behaviour could go unchecked at one of Mysuru’s most prominent heritage landmarks. They condemned the incident as a violation of public decorum and criticised the apparent lack of Police intervention.

Concerns were further raised after one of the men was allegedly seen driving the car away, leading to fears that he may have been under the influence of alcohol. Several residents also questioned what they called the selective enforcement of the law.

According to eyewitnesses and local sources, groups of tourists and youngsters frequently gather near the historic gate between 11 pm and midnight, with some staying there into the early hours of the morning.

Although the Police have placed barricades in the area to restrict access, visitors reportedly continue to bypass them to take photographs and consume alcohol openly.

Police inaction?: This is not the first time security arrangements near the Jayamarthanda Gate have come under scrutiny. Months ago, following the tragic helium gas cylinder blast at the same location that claimed three lives, the city Police had tightened vigil and deployed personnel to disperse late-night crowds.

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However, residents say the strict monitoring did not continue for long. Though Police personnel remain stationed near one side of the gate, eyewitnesses allege that they rarely intervene in activities taking place just across the barricaded stretch.

“Despite barricades and Police presence, people continue to gather and drink there till early morning. The Police remain on one side and seldom intervene,” said a regular late-night commuter.

Residents have urged the City Police Commissioner to step in and strengthen night patrolling around the Palace gates and have demanded stricter enforcement against public drinking and proactive measures to prevent the heritage precinct from turning into a hotspot for anti-social activities.

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