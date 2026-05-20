Seer lauds traditional practices for healthy living

May 20, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji observed that both health and culture can be preserved by following the traditional practices and scientific wisdom embedded in Indian culture after careful understanding and analysis.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Kodu Kolluvavara Samavesha’, an exhibition-cum-sale of naturally dyed cotton handloom products organised by Charaka Women’s Multipurpose Industrial Co-operative Society, Heggodu-Bheemanakone in Sagar taluk, at Jagannatha Centre for Art and Culture (JCAC) in city recently.

The Seer said that in the modern era, maintaining good health has become essential, while preserving tradition and cultural values is equally important. Appreciating the work of Charaka, he noted that the organisation has been promoting such initiatives for several decades and deserved support from both society and the Government.

Referring to former Rangayana Director Prasanna’s hunger strike to protect the indigenous cotton industry at Badanavalu in Nanjangud taluk, the Swamiji said the protest had compelled the Government to release funds for the sector and stressed that the assistance should be utilised for the intended purpose.

Mysuru Book Clubs and Charitable Trust Founder Shubha Sanjay Urs said the very mention of Charaka instantly evokes memories of Mahatma Gandhi and the freedom movement. She noted that Charaka has today emerged as a symbol of sustainable culture and traditional skills, empowering hundreds of women.

Charaka Society Founder Prasanna said the organisation has been carrying out several innovations, including the production of children’s garments and traditional robes worn by heads of mutts using turmeric and neem-based natural dyes, which are considered beneficial for health.

Joint Director of Department of Handlooms and Textiles (South Zone) B.R. Yogesh said a proposal would soon be submitted to the Government seeking a rebate for Charaka products.

Deputy Director of Handlooms and Textiles B.S. Somashekar, Charaka President Mahalakshmi, CEO Terence Peter, Marketing Manager Krishna, Madhura and Head of the Designing Department Padmashri were present.