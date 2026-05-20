Speakers stress role of women in Sangh’s 100-year journey

May 20, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: An interaction on the theme ‘Shatayu Sangh and Women’s Participation’ was organised at Silent Shores Resorts and Spa in city recently.

Delhi-based author and social worker Dr. Shobha Vijender spoke on the role of women in nation-building and the contribution of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Rashtriya Sevika Samiti.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Shobha said that women’s participation was central to family, society and nation-building. She said the RSS and Rashtriya Sevika Samiti were working towards character development and national progress.

Referring to her book ‘Shatayu Sangh and Women’s Participation,’ she said documented accounts showed that women’s role in the Sangh extended beyond participation and reflected the spirit of motherhood and service to the nation.

Raksha Prabhu, District Guardian of Women Co-ordination, Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, said that several initiatives, including Nari Shakti Sangam, Bhajan Sandhya, entrepreneurship workshops and self-employment training programmes, had helped connect and empower women in Mysuru.

Lavanya, Co-Director of Women Co-ordination, said Indian women had historically symbolised knowledge, leadership and strength. She referred to personalities such as Gargi, Maitreyi, Ahilyabai Holkar and Rani Chennamma.

Dr. Deepa Prakash described Dr. Shobha’s book as relevant in the present context and said it would help society understand the Sangh’s role and vision.

Social worker and yoga practitioner D. Srihari highlighted the contribution of women in the Sangh’s 100-year journey, while Guru Kathavate, Sah-Karyavah of Mysuru, said the RSS centenary marked not just the growth of an organisation but also the contribution of women in nation-building.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said the book chronicled the 100-year journey of the RSS and Rashtriya Sevika Samiti and suggested it be translated into Kannada and other Indian languages.

In a message, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said the RSS inspired people to dedicate themselves to society and the nation and stressed the importance of women in nation-building.

Dr. A.S. Chandrashekhar, BJP State OBC Morcha President Raghu Kautilya, My.Na. Lokesh, Ranganath Mysore, Vijay Kumar, Renuka Raj and others were present.