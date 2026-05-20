Fatal Dubare Camp elephant clash: Kanjan barred from Mysuru Dasara
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Fatal Dubare Camp elephant clash: Kanjan barred from Mysuru Dasara

May 20, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the violent attack by Dasara elephant Kanjan on elephant Jai Marthanda at Dubare Elephant Camp, which later led to Jai Marthanda’s death, Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has directed that Kanjan will no longer participate in the Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

The sudden clash between the two elephants also claimed the life of a woman tourist from Chennai, casting a shadow of grief over the camp.

Kanjan, a 27-year-old tusker captured near Yasalur in 2014, had participated in the Mysuru Dasara festivities for the last three years. His exclusion from future celebrations marks a significant decision, considering the cultural and ceremonial importance attached to Dasara elephants.

Jai Marthanda, weighing around 4,500 kg, was captured near Alur in Hassan district in 2023. The death of Jai Marthanda left Mahouts and camp staff devastated.

Mahout Ghouse and Kavadi Naveen, who had cared for the elephant over the past three years, broke down while bidding farewell to the animal they considered part of their family. Other Mahouts at the camp also joined the final rites and paid their respects.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, tourist entry to the Dubare camp has been suspended. The camp wore a deserted look as staff and Mahouts mourned the loss. A post-mortem examination was conducted before the elephant was cremated yesterday.

The incident has also triggered criticism over alleged lapses in vigilance at the camp. Members of the public have questioned whether adequate precautions were in place, arguing that Mahouts, Kavadis and Forest personnel should remain constantly alert to elephant behaviour, particularly in the presence of tourists.

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Many blamed negligence for the deaths of both the woman and the elephant.

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