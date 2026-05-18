Trampled to death by mistake

May 18, 2026

Chennai tourist gets too close to two warring jumbos, crushed in between

Kushalnagar: A woman tourist from Chennai was trampled to death by Dasara elephant Kanjan at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Kodagu district this morning.

The deceased has been identified as S. Juneshe (33), a home-maker from Chennai, who had come to Dubare with her family as part of a trip to Kodagu. Her husband, a software engineer based in Chennai and their child were also part of the trip.

The incident occurred at the elephant bathing point on the banks of the River Cauvery, where tourists are allowed to watch elephant activities.

As part of the routine, a group of elephants housed at Dubare had been brought to the water point by mahouts and kavadis for bathing where a large number of tourists had gathered.

According to sources, Jai Marthanda, a 38-year-old elephant, was being bathed by its mahout and kavadi when 27-year-old Kanjan, who had been brought there to drink water, suddenly attacked Jai Marthanda.

Unable to defend itself as it does not have tusks, Jai Marthanda reportedly fell into the water due to the force of Kanjan’s attack. Even as Kanjan repeatedly gored the elephant with its tusks, Jai Marthanda managed to get out of the water and ran towards the area where tourists had gathered.

Kanjan chased Jai Marthanda, triggering panic among the tourists, who ran helter-skelter to escape. As Kanjan was in a violent state, its mahout and kavadi reportedly failed to bring the elephant under control.

During the chaos, Juneshe, who was among the tourists watching the elephants in the river, came under Kanjan’s feet. It is yet to be established whether she was accidentally trampled in the commotion or deliberately attacked by the elephant.

However, videos of the incident reportedly suggest that she was accidentally caught under the elephant during the panic. Official confirmation from the Forest Department is awaited.

Tourists who witnessed the incident from a distance said Kanjan trampled Juneshe and one of its legs struck her on the head, killing her on the spot.

After considerable effort, Kanjan’s mahout and kavadi managed to rein in the elephant, while Jai Marthanda escaped to a safer place. Jai Marthanda sustained serious injuries to its head, ears and back in the attack.

Caretakers of the other elephants later managed to bring all the elephants back to the shelter area and tie them to their respective poles at the camp. Several tourists who witnessed the incident were left shocked, and many reportedly left the camp immediately after the tragedy.

Juneshe’s body was shifted to the Syrus hospital in Kushalnagar, where a large number of tourists and residents gathered. A post-mortem examination will be conducted. Police are in the process of registering a case.

Range Forest Officer (RFO) Rakshith and Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO) Ranjan were seen restoring order at the Dubare camp following the incident. Madikeri MLA Dr. Mantar Gowda visited the hospital. Sources said the victim’s family has relatives in Mysuru, who have been informed and are on their way to Kushalnagar.