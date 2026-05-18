MyRealty-2026: Mega Property Expo from May 22

May 18, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Ashwin R. Palegar, President of MyRealty-2026, has announced that the MyRealty-2026,a 4-day Mega Property Expo will be held from May 22 to 25 at Bharat Scouts & Guides Grounds from 10 am to 8.30 pm. The Mega Expo is being jointly organised by Builders Association of India (BAI), Mysuru, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI), Mysuru and Mysuru Builders Charitable Trust (MBCT).

Speaking at a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan in city this morning, Ashwin Palegar said that District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate MyRealty-2026 Expo on May 22 at 10 am.

Sharing details of the Expo, Ashwin Palegar said that this is the 19th edition of the MyRealty Property Expo being held in Mysuru and one of their main annual events. “7 Platinum Stalls, 6 Gold Stalls, 6 Silver Stalls and 31 Regular stalls will showcase the property information in the MyRealty-2026. This year’s Expo is specially designed with plenty of greenery and open space. Real Estate Developers, Promoters, leading Banks and Financial Institutions are being brought under one roof for the benefit of the public.

Developers will provide details about layouts and villa plots while builders share information about their apartment and villa building projects. Entry fee for the MyRealty-2026 is fixed at Rs. 20 per person.

Harish Shenoy, President of CREDAI, who spoke, said that though many sectors are affected by ongoing Middle East War between Iran, America and Israel, Real Estate is not affected in any way and in fact is growing as usual. This is the right time for citizens to invest in Mysuru, he added.

For more information, contact Ashwin Palegar on Mob: 98442-77284 or Hon. Secretary K.S. Prakash on Mob: 94480-61969.

BAI Mysuru President Prabhakara Rao, Secretary Praveen Pal and Hon. Secretary K.S. Prakash were present.