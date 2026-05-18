World Liver Day at Manipal Hospitals: ‘Know Your Doctor’ on Gut and Liver Health

May 18, 2026

An interactive, patient-first initiative to bridge the gap between clinical expertise and everyday understanding of health

Mysore/Mysuru: Manipal Hospitals, Mysuru, as part of the larger Manipal Health Summit, hosted ‘Know Your Doctor,’ an interactive, patient-first initiative on the occasion of World Liver Day, designed to bridge the gap between clinical expertise and everyday understanding of health.

The panel brought together experienced specialists, including Dr. Satheesh Rao, Senior Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology & Hepatology; Dr. Vasudev Pai, Senior Consultant – Surgical Gastroenterology, GI Onco Surgeon & HPB Surgeon; Dr. R. Nischay, Senior Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology & Hepatology and B.J. Sandeep Patel, Hospital Director, who spoke about a wide spectrum of gastrointestinal and liver health concerns.

Dr. Satheesh Rao said, “From gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and stomach ulcers to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), piles and fissures, as well as oesophageal and stomach cancers, it is important for individuals to recognise symptoms early, understand the available diagnostic approaches and seek timely medical advice to ensure effective management and better outcomes. Raising awareness and encouraging regular check-ups can play a crucial role in preventing complications and improving overall digestive health.”

Dr. Vasudev Pai focused on conditions that often require timely surgical evaluation saying, “many serious gastrointestinal conditions don’t start dramatically, they build quietly. Recognising early symptoms and not delaying evaluation can make a life-changing difference.”

He spoke in detail about gastrointestinal cancers, gallbladder stones and inflammatory bowel disease, highlighting how early diagnosis and the right intervention can significantly improve outcomes.

Dr. Nischay centred his discussion on liver health awareness — an area often overlooked until complications arise. “Liver disease is often silent in its early stages. Awareness, timely screening and simple lifestyle choices can go a long way in protecting long-term health,” he explained.

He covered conditions such as fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, portal hypertension, ascites and hepatic encephalopathy, while also stressing preventive care, lifestyle measures and the importance of regular health check-ups.

“Gut health is not determined by a single food or a short-term fix — it is shaped by what we do consistently over time. A balanced, fibre-rich diet, regular meals, physical activity and managing stress are all interconnected. When symptoms like acidity, bloating or altered bowel habits persist, they shouldn’t be dismissed as routine. Early evaluation and the right guidance can prevent small issues from becoming chronic conditions,” they noted.

Manipal Hospital also introduced a set of specialised Gastrointestinal (GI) health packages during the event, designed to encourage early screening and accessible diagnostics. These include a Dyspepsia Package (covering Endoscopy, Ultrasound and CBC), an IBS Package (including Colonoscopy, Ultrasound and CBC) and a comprehensive Jaundice Package (featuring CBC, Liver Function Test, Hepatitis B & C screening and Ultrasound).

These packages are offered at specially discounted prices for a limited period, along with additional benefits such as discounts on laboratory and radiology services, further reinforcing the hospital’s focus on preventive care and early diagnosis.