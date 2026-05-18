Golden Jubilee of Sri Krishna Mithra Mandali
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Golden Jubilee of Sri Krishna Mithra Mandali

May 18, 2026

Mantralaya and Pejawar Pontiffs to take part in inaugural ceremony this evening

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day golden jubilee celebrations of Sri Krishna Mithra Mandali will be held from today till May 20 at Krishnadhama in Saraswathipuram, said Sri Krishna Mithra Mandali Vice-President Ravi Shastri here yesterday.

Addressing the media persons at Pathrakarthara Bhavan, he said that Mantralaya Raghavendra Swamy Mutt Pontiff Sri Subudhendra Theertha Swamiji and Udupi Pejawar Mutt Pontiff Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji will the grace the inaugural ceremony to be held at 5 pm today.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa will be the chief guest. On the occasion, journalist Ravindra Joshi will be presented with ‘Sri Krishnanugraha’ Award. This will be followed by ‘Bhakti Sudhe’ cultural programme by Puttur Jagadish Acharya and troupe at 7 pm.

Tomorrow (May 19), Uttaradi Mutt Pontiff Sri Satyatma Theertha Swamiji will deliver the benedictory address at 5 pm. Singer M.D. Pallavi and troupe will present a cultural programme ‘Bhava Sudhe’ at 7 pm.

The valedictory event of the golden jubilee celebrations will be held on May 20 at 5 pm. Puttige Mutt Pontiff Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji will grace the occasion. Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda will be the chief guest. Following this, Pt. Praveen Godkhindi and troupe will present ‘Raaga Sudhe’ cultural programme.

Sri Krishna Mithra Mandali members N. Gopalkrishna, Srivatsa, P.S. Shekar, K.V. Sridhar, Jayaram Bhat and Guruprasad were present at the press conference.

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